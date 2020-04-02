Coronavirus: Sick being treated with blood of recovered (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
02 Aprile 2020
Pavia, April 2 - Several coronavirus patients at Pavia's Policlinico Hospital have received the plasma of patients who have recovered from the virus, sources said Thursday. The hospital has started testing plasmotherapy in collaboration with other local health bodies. The first two donors were doctors from Pieve Porto Morone near Pavia, a husband and wife who were the first to contract and be cured of the virus in the province of Pavia.
