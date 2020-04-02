Warmest winter in Europe ever - Copernicus (2)

Rome, April 2 - This past winter has been the warmest on record at 3.4 degrees over the historic average temperature from 1981-2010, the Copernicus science programme said Thursday. This was much higher than the global average difference of 0.8 degrees, said the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a programme of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission. The past winter beat a record set by the winter of 2015-16 by some 1.4 degrees.