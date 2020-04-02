Conte reiterates call for EU 'coronabonds' (2)

Rome, April 2 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday reiterated Italy's call for euro bonds for the coronavirus crisis, or 'coronabonds'. "It is clear that euro bonds would be an effective response," he told Spanish TV channel La Sexta. "I have thought about a broad plan expressing a fiscal policy able to reinforce all the European states so that they can react to he financial emergency," he said, reiterating his call for a European Recovery and Reinvestment Plan. Conte called for a "shared, strong and rapid" European response to the coronavirus emergency. "I believe that everyone in time will realise that a shared, strong and rapid European response is the only solution" to the emergency, he said. "I'd like to underscore the importance of the rapidity of response: a slow response would be useless," he said.