Coronavirus: Cops raid firms in Bari 'mask fraud' (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
02 Aprile 2020
Bari, April 2 - Italian finance police on Thursday raided the offices of three companies in Trieste, Milan and Ferrara accused of supplying face masks to the local health agency in Bari at fraudulently inflated prices. The companies are MDS International Srl in Trieste, Sterimed Srl in Milan and Servizi Ospedalieri Spa in Ferrara. The homes of their managers were raided too in a probe into "speculative market manoeuvres", police said.
