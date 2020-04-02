Italy, 13 States say crisis measures should be proportionate (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - Italy and 13 other EU members States including France, Germany and Spain said in a declaration Thursday that measures restricting freedoms for the coronavirus emergency should be "proportionate and provisory", referring to Hungary granting full powers to Premier Viktor Orban. "We are deeply concerned by the risk of violation of the principles of the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights deriving from the approval of certain emergency measures," they said.
