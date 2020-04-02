Not patriotic to fuel chaos with fake news - Di Maio (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Rome
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - It is not patriotic to engender chaos with fake news about the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Di Maio appealed to all political forces to "act with responsibility" and avoid spreading fake news such as a report that Italy was giving away money to foreign countries in the midst of the crisis.
