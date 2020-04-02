Coronavirus: new case in Vatican, 7th (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Vatican City, April 2 - The Vatican on Thursday reported a fresh case of coronavirus, its seventh. The Holy See employee had already been in isolation since mid-March after his wife tested positive after working in an Italian hospital, Vatican press office chief Matteo Bruni chief said.
