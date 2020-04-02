Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 69 (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - The coronavirus death toll among Italian doctors rose to 69 after a GP and an ear-nose-and-throat specialist died on Thursday, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said. Some 10,000 health workers have now been infected, 20% of them frontline doctors, FNOMCEO said.
