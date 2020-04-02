EU, members mobilizing 2.77 tn agst crisis - von der Leyen (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Brussels
02 Aprile 2020
Brussels, April 2 - European Union institutions and member states have mobilized some 2.77 trillion euros against the coronavirus crisis so far, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday. "It is the biggest financial response ever given to a European crisis in history," she said.
