Coronavirus: Homeless situation hits heart says pope

Vatican City, April 2 - The situation of the homeless amid the coronavirus emergency hits one hard, Pope Francis said Thursday. Opening his daily Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican, Francis said "in today's papers there is a photo that rends the heart: many homeless in a city lying in a car park. "There are many homeless today. We ask Saint Teresa of Calcutta to reawaken in us a sense of closeness to so many people in society, who in normal life live hidden away, like the homeless, and who are highlighted in this way in the crisis".