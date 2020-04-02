We've only had 'crumbs' from Rome -Lombardy Governor Fontana (2)

Milan, April 2 - The northern region of Lombardy, by far the worst hit by the coronavirus, has only received "crumbs" from the central government in Rome for the last month and a half, Governor Attilio Fontana said Thursday. "Almost a month and a half have passed since the start of the epidemic and substantially, we have only been receiving crumbs from Rome," he told Radio Padania, the broadcaster of his nationalist League party. "If we hadn't rolled our sleeves up ourselves, we would have closed the hospitals within two days. "The number of masks that were arriving from the civil protection wouldn't have enabled us to open the hospitals. This is a disgrace, we only got a small part of what we had requested."