EU jobless fund '1st joint response' to COVID-19 - Gentiloni (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
Brussels
02 Aprile 2020
Brussels, April 2 - The European Union's new 100-billion-euro jobless fund is "Europe's first joint response to the coronavirus crisis and I hope there will be more to follow," European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, told the La Repubblica daily that Europe was "now mobilizing at Italy's side but it must be recognized that in the first days of the crisis too many countries thought only of their own problems, a dangerous conduct that could have been averted".
