Coronavirus: We'll enter phase 2 when experts say so - Conte (2)

Rome, April 2 - Italy will entre 'phase two' of the coronavirus emergency only when experts say and only in some sectors, Premier Giuseppe Conte told Il Fatto Quotidiano daily Thursday. Italy is currently under an extended lockdown until April 13 and the virus curve is reaching a peak. Conte said the government would launch a measure to boost business liquidity Friday and a sort of supplementary budget with "significant" measures before Easter. Commenting on the EU's new 100-billion-euro unemployment fund, Conte said "the wind is changing in Europe". He also hailed the green light to using all structural funds. For the moment, Conte added, there would be no easing of the lockdown, but that would be done "as soon as possible".