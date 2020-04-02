Coronavirus: Inmate dies in Bologna, 1st prison death (2)

Coronavirus: deaths rise by 766, no. of infected up 2,339
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, è barese il ricercatore che ha scoperto il «vaccino cerotto»: pronto per essere testato VIDEO
Coronavirus, parla lo scienziato barese «Così abbiamo scoperto il vaccino»
Gambotto dagli Usa: ci vorrà un anno, poi sarà come l'influenza
Rome
02 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 2 - An Italian jail inmate died under 'house arrest' in a Bologna hospital Thursday, the first prisoner to die in the coronavirus epidemic in Italy. The man, 77, had been in the San'Orsola Hospital's intensive care unit for several days suffering with pulmonary issues.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su