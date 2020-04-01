Mercoledì 01 Aprile 2020 | 15:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Rome probe into charity fraud (2)

Coronavirus: Rome probe into charity fraud (2)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Man kills self after being sacked (2)

Coronavirus: Man kills self after being sacked (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 6,700 cited for breaching lockdown Tuesday, (2)

Coronavirus: 6,700 cited for breaching lockdown Tuesday, (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Hacker attack on Spallanzani fails (2)

Coronavirus: Hacker attack on Spallanzani fails (2)

 
Foggia
Woman, 80, dies in building collapse near Foggia (2)

Woman, 80, dies in building collapse near Foggia (2)

 
Vatican City
Difficult days, let's trust to JPII says pope

Difficult days, let's trust to JPII says pope

 
Rome

ESM hasn't worked, EU shd share risks - Di Maio (2)

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: Record fall in air traffic in March (2)

Coronavirus: Record fall in air traffic in March (2)

 
Rome
Cold snap hits southern Italy (2)

Cold snap hits southern Italy (2)

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: EC proposes tool against unemployment (2)

Coronavirus: EC proposes tool against unemployment (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Food requests up 50% - Caritas (2)

Coronavirus: Food requests up 50% - Caritas (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

l'annuncio
Comune Bari stanzia 3,6mln per manutenzione stadio San Nicola

Comune Bari stanzia 3,6mln per manutenzione stadio San Nicola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiaraid
Foggia: bomba contro centro anziani, danni. Secondo attentato in tre mesi

Foggia: bomba contro centro anziani, danni. Secondo attentato in tre mesi

 
Bariacquaviva delle fonti
Miulli, dimesso primo paziente Covid: uscita da «star», salutato con gli applausi

Miulli, dimesso primo paziente Covid: uscita da «star», salutato con gli applausi

 
Tarantole dichiarazioni
«Tutto il settore moda così rischia l’estinzione», parla presidente Federmoda Taranto

«Tutto il settore moda così rischia l’estinzione», parla presidente Federmoda Taranto

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, 11 nuovi contagi nelle ultime 24 ore, 227 casi totali

Coronavirus Basilicata, 11 nuovi contagi: il totale sale a 227. I morti complessivi sono 9

 
Batuniversità
Come cambia lo stile di vita al tempo del Covid-19? La risposta in una tesi di Laurea di un barlettano

Come cambia lo stile di vita al tempo del Covid-19? La risposta in una tesi di Laurea di un barlettano

 
MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, ordinato sgombero edifici inagibili in zona centrale

Matera, ordinato sgombero edifici inagibili in zona centrale

 
Brindisia mesagne
Sacra Corona Unita: pentito si suicida in località protetta del Brindisino

Sacra Corona Unita: pentito si suicida in località protetta del Brindisino

 
Leccel'operazione
Lecce, cc arrestano in flagrante giovane con marijuana e 395 euro in contanti

Lecce, cc arrestano in flagrante giovane con marijuana e 395 euro in contanti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, la beffa: i ventilatori donati agli ospedali della Puglia requisiti dal commissario Arcuri

Coronavirus, la beffa: i ventilatori donati agli ospedali della Puglia requisiti dal commissario Arcuri

Bari, imprenditore offre gratis hotel per sanitari ospedali Covid.«Non voglio soldi, salvateci la vita»

Bari, imprenditore offre gratis hotel per sanitari ospedali Covid. «Non voglio soldi, salvateci la vita»

Gioia del Colle, la storia di un autotrasportatore: «Vivo nel camion così proteggo la mia famiglia»

Gioia del Colle, la storia di un autotrasportatore: «Vivo nel camion così proteggo la mia famiglia»

Coronavirus Puglia, andamento sempre lento: 91 contagi. Allarme case di riposo. Nuova strage: 19 morti in un giorno

Coronavirus Puglia, andamento sempre lento: 91 contagi. Allarme case di riposo. Altri 19 morti, anche 40enni. I DATI

Covid 19 a Bari, parla l'anestesista Angela: «Il mio nome su un cerotto, così i pazienti mi riconoscono»

Covid 19 a Bari, parla l'anestesista Angela: «Il mio nome su un cerotto, così i pazienti mi riconoscono»

Rome

ESM hasn't worked, EU shd share risks - Di Maio (2)

In order to share future opportunities

Rome, April 1 - The European Stability Mechanism bailout fund "did not work in Greece, just think today," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday reiterating Italy's request for coronabonds to share the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. "The ESM is a way of saying to countries, we'll give you a tool, but then you have to look after yourself. We, on the other hand, are proposing to European States share the risks now, in order to share the opportunities in the future". Germany and other northern European deficit hawks are proposing using the ESM for the crisis, a proposal Italy has rejected.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati