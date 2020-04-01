Coronavirus: Man saved after tumour found in hospital (2)

Turin, April 1 - A man's life has been saved after he was admitted to hospital with the coronavirus and they found that he had cancer. The young man was saved by a Turin hospital after doctors found a tumour that was almost completely blocking his trachea and bronchial tubes. He was operated on to remove the lump, the first COVID patient in the world to undergo such an operation, with all the attendant risks of spreading his infection. The op was performed at Turin's Molinette Hospital.