Help those working 'off books' but no amnesties-tax agency

Coronavirus: Rome probe into charity fraud (2)
Rome
01 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 1 - The inland revenue agency, Agenizia delle Entrate, said Wednesday that people working in the underground economy in Italy should be helped during the coronavirus crisis but there should be no amnesties. Director Ernesto Maria Ruffini said "never as in this phase is it right to say that no one can be left behind". "The population brackets living on the margins must be supported, and the government is trying to introduce the necessary measures. It is not a fiscal question but a question of equity". A new 'fiscal peace' amnesty is not being studied, he added.
