100 applications per second for 600-euro benefit (2)

Rome, April 1 - The social security and pensions agency INPS said Wednesday it is receiving 100 applications a second for a 600-euro coronavirus benefit for the self-employed. INPS chief Pasquale Tridico said "this is something never seen before on the INPS systems, which are holding up, although logjams are inevitable with these numbers". He said there was no hurry and "applications can be made during the whole period of the crisis".