Coronavirus: Peak reached but south at risk says Borrelli (2)

100 applications per second for 600-euro benefit (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, la beffa: i ventilatori donati agli ospedali della Puglia requisiti dal commissario Arcuri
Bari, imprenditore offre gratis hotel per sanitari ospedali Covid. «Non voglio soldi, salvateci la vita»
Coronavirus Puglia, andamento sempre lento: 91 contagi. Allarme case di riposo. Altri 19 morti, anche 40enni. I DATI
Rome
01 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 1 - Italy's coronavirus outbreak has reached the peak of infections but the south of the country is at risk, emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Wednesday. "The situation in the north is more dramatic but the south is still at risk," he said. The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said the peak had been reached but the guard must remain high because if containment and isolation measures were eased the epidemic could "restart even before it starts coming down."
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su