Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till April 13 (2)

100 applications per second for 600-euro benefit (2)
Rome
01 Aprile 2020
Rome, March 31 - Italy's coronavirus lockdown will be extended until April 13, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday. Speaking to the Senate, Speranza added that there should be "no facile optimism, and the first positive signs should not be confused with an end of the alert". Italy has already been in lockdown for three weeks. The infection curve is plateauing but the peak has yet to be reached, experts said Tuesday.
