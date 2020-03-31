Inter boss, players ready to cut pay (2)

Coronavirus: deaths up 837, new infections rise by 2,107
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and his players are ready to cut their pay amid the coronavirus shutdown, sources told ANSA Tuesday. They are ready to take a pay cut "for the remainder of the current season", they said.
