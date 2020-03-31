Coronavirus: 19-year-old who died in London was positive (2)

Coronavirus: deaths up 837, new infections rise by 2,107
Teramo
31 Marzo 2020
Teramo, March 31 - A 19-year-old boy who died in London earlier this week tested positive for the coronavirus and is therefore Italy's youngest victim of the virus, sources said Tuesday. Luca Di Nicola, from the Abruzzo town of Nereto near Teramo, died of respiratory failure.
