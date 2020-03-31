Coronavirus: Conte to see opposition at 9:30 Wed (2)

Rome, March 31 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will meet the centre-right opposition on the coronavirus emergency at 9:30 on Wednesday morning, sourced said Tuesday. The meeting will take place at the premier's office. Conte has been liaising with the opposition, led by nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini and also featuring neofascist Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni and centre-right Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, on the government's latest moves in the virus crisis.