Coronavirus: Conte to see opposition at 9:30 Wed (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, imprenditore offre gratis hotel per sanitari ospedali Covid. «Non voglio soldi, salvateci la vita»
Coronavirus Puglia, sale la curva: 163 casi in un giorno, mai così tanti. 1712 contagiati. 5 i decessi. I dati per provincia
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will meet the centre-right opposition on the coronavirus emergency at 9:30 on Wednesday morning, sourced said Tuesday. The meeting will take place at the premier's office. Conte has been liaising with the opposition, led by nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini and also featuring neofascist Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni and centre-right Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, on the government's latest moves in the virus crisis.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su