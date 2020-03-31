116 prison officers and 19 jail inmates positive (2)

Coronavirus: Conte to see opposition at 9:30 Wed (2)
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Some 116 prison officers and 19 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, prison authority DAP said Tuesday. The government is set to free 5-6,000 prisoners to house arrest to ease overcrowding after a spate of violent protests.
