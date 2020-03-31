Parliament moves to protect virus docs from law suits (2)

Rome, March 31 - The Italian parliament is making a bipartisan effort to shield frontline coronavirus doctors and nurses from legal action stemming from their work. In amendments filed to the 'Cure Italy' decree, some parties are proposing redefining medical staffs' perimeter of responsibility for the emergency period, while others are saying they should be exempt from damages claims, and other still are saying the State should take on any cases stemming from alleged mistakes, free of charge.