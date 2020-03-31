Student strangles girlfriend, calls police (2)

Coronavirus: Conte to see opposition at 9:30 Wed (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, imprenditore offre gratis hotel per sanitari ospedali Covid. «Non voglio soldi, salvateci la vita»
Coronavirus Puglia, sale la curva: 163 casi in un giorno, mai così tanti. 1712 contagiati. 5 i decessi. I dati per provincia
Messina
31 Marzo 2020
Messina, March 31 - A 26-year-old Italian student strangled his 25-year-old girlfriend and called the police to confess the murder near Messina on Tuesday. The man was named as Antonio De Pace and the victim as Lorena Quaranta, a fellow medicine student. De Pace allegedly strangled her after a row.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su