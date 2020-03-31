300 mn masks bought, 1,200 ventilators dispatched- Arcuri (2)
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Italy's coronavirus procurement commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Tuesday that Italy had bought 300 million face masks and as of Monday had distributed over 1,200 ventilators around the country. He said that 200,000 masks a day had been arriving from the fashion world since Monday, and within two weeks that figure would be up to 700,000. "Ask the regions what they are distributing," he said.
