Coronavirus: Hit plateau but measures still needed - ISS (2)

300 mn masks bought, 1,200 ventilators dispatched- Arcuri (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, imprenditore offre gratis hotel per sanitari ospedali Covid. «Non voglio soldi, salvateci la vita»
Coronavirus Puglia, sale la curva: 163 casi in un giorno, mai così tanti. 1712 contagiati. 5 i decessi. I dati per provincia
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Italy's coronavirus curve has reached its plateau but lockdown measures are still needed to defeat the virus, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Tuesday. "The curve tells us that we're at the plateau. That doesn't mean we've hit the peak and that it is over but that we must start the descent and you start the descent by applying the measures in force," said ISS President Silvio Brusaferro.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su