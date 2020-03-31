Meet payments, industry chief urges firms (2)

Rome, March 31 - The head of industrial employers' federation Confindustria, Vinvenzo Boccia, on Tuesday appealed to Italian companies to meet their payments on time. "The survival of the economic system and the ancillary chains depends on us, on our ethic of responsibility and on our conduct, so that's why I'm appealing to all businesses," he said, adding that "keeping the commitments made in payments, barring grave and proven difficulties, is the decision that ensures continuity to all our system".