Coronavirus:Technological task force created with 74 experts (2)

300 mn masks bought, 1,200 ventilators dispatched- Arcuri (2)
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Italy has created a technological task force for the coronavirus emergency with 74 experts, Innovation Minister Paola Pisano said Tuesday. The group will assess and propose solutions based on data for "the managements of the health, economic and social emergency" linked to the virus, she said. Among other things, it ill consider creating an app to track people's movements.
