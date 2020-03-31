Too many relief workers treated like spreaders - Red Cross (2)

Rome, March 31 - Too many Italian relief volunteers are being threatened with the sack or with reprisals by neighbours in the false belief they are spreading the coronavirus, the head of the Italian Red Cross (CRI), Francesco Rocca, said Tuesday. "They are being subjected to execrable intimidation on their return from the red zones," he said. "This stigma is intolerable, absurd and to say the least self-harming, seeing that it is perpetrated to the detriment of those who are taking care of the whole country, unstintingly and with an incredible tenacity," Rocca said.