Intesa suspends dividend for 2019 (2)

Milan
31 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 31 - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo has suspended its 2019 dividend due to the coronavirus. The board said it was suspending a cash distribution of around 3.4 billion euros, equal to 19.2 cents per share, in line with a recommendation from the European Central Bank.
