Coronavirus: Rome hotels to host quarantine patients (2)

Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - A number of Rome hotels including the Marriott have placed themselves at the disposal of the national health service to house coronavirus patients who are in observation and those with symptoms who are unable to quarantine at home, the hotel federation Federalberghi said Tuesday. The Marriott will be operational Wednesday while another two are already up and running: one on the Laurentina thoroughfare and the other at Ipogeo degli Ottavi, together offering a total of 130 beds, already occupied.
