Coronavirus: Hospital at Milan Fair completed

Milan, March 31 - A new coronavirus hospital and intensive care centre has been completed at the Milan Fair site and it will admit its first 12-24 patients on Monday, Lombardy Welfare Councillor Giulio Gallera said Tuesday. "We have done in 10 days what ordinarily takes a few years to do," said the president of the Fair foundation, Enrico Pazzali. Fair hospital special advisor Guido Bertolaso said "we have kept our promise." Milan Mayor Beppe Sala said the hospital was a "symbol of the system that is fighting the coronavirus". Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said the Fair would be "a reference point for the whole of Italy".