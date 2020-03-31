Coronavirus: FCA boss halves pay for 3 months (2)

Coronavirus: 90% of Italian universities teaching online (2)
Turin
31 Marzo 2020
Turin, March 31 - Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley has halved his salary for the next three months to help save jobs at the Italo-American carmaker. The members of the Group Executive Council have receive a 30% pay cut, Manley said in a letter to workers Monday night.
