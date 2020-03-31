RAI sets up fake news unit (2)

Coronavirus: 90% of Italian universities teaching online (2)
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - State broadcaster RAI has set up a fake news unit to combat false and misleading news during the coronavirus emergency, CEO Fabrizio Salini said Tuesday. The aim of the unit, which will be led by veteran journalist Antonio Di Bella, will be to "undermine and explain fake news," Salini said. He said "it will be an instrument capable of uniting the country and give positive signals".
