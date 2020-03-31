Coronavirus: Pope prays for homeless (2)

Coronavirus: 90% of Italian universities teaching online (2)
Vatican City
31 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 31 - Pope Francis is praying for the homeless so that society may take notice of them and help them in the coronavirus emergency. Speaking at a Mass at Casa Santa Marta, Francis said "let us pray today for those who are without a fixed abode, at this time when we are being asked to stay at home: so that the society of men and women may notice this reality, help them, and the Church may welcome them."
