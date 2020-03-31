Coronavirus to have broad, deep impact on economy - Visco (2)

Coronavirus: 90% of Italian universities teaching online (2)
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - The coronavirus will have a "very broad and deep" impact on the Italian economy, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Tuesday. "The sudden spread of the new coronavirus, as well as gravely threatening the health of the population and putting health services under extreme pressure, has overwhelmed our living habits and work processes," he said.
