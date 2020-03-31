Coronavirus: Lockdown extended till Easter - health min

Rome, March 31 - Italy's coronavirus lockdown will probably be extended until Easter in mid-April, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday night. He said this was the conclusion of a technical-scientific committee. "The government will move in this direction," he said. Speranza said the official announcement will be made after a cabinet meeting either Tuesday or Thursday. In the meantime the government is working on next month's decree that is expected to feature an 'emergency income' move.