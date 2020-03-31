Coronavirus: Lockdown extended till Easter - health min

Coronavirus: 90% of Italian universities teaching online (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, imprenditore offre gratis hotel per sanitari ospedali Covid. «Non voglio soldi, salvateci la vita»
Coronavirus Puglia, sale la curva: 163 casi in un giorno, mai così tanti. 1712 contagiati. 5 i decessi. I dati per provincia
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Italy's coronavirus lockdown will probably be extended until Easter in mid-April, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday night. He said this was the conclusion of a technical-scientific committee. "The government will move in this direction," he said. Speranza said the official announcement will be made after a cabinet meeting either Tuesday or Thursday. In the meantime the government is working on next month's decree that is expected to feature an 'emergency income' move.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su