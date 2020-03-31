Coronavirus: Flags fly at half-mast across Italy

Coronavirus: 90% of Italian universities teaching online (2)
Rome
31 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 31 - Flags flew at half-mast across Italy Tuesday as a minute's silence was observed to mourn the victims of the coronavirus, express support for their families, and voice solidarity with health workers amid the emergency. The initiative, launched by Italian mayors, was shared by institutions, national and local bodies and businesses and news outlets including ANSA. Over 11,500 people have died in Italy with COVID-19.
