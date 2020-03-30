Coronavirus: Chiambretti recovers, message of hope (2)

Coronavirus: another 812 deaths but new infections slow
Turin
30 Marzo 2020
Turin, March 30 - TV host Piero Chiambretti has recovered from the coronavirus and on Monday left Turin's Mauriziano Hospital where he had been in treatment since March 16 together with his mother Felicita, who sadly died with the virus. "I'm better. A message of hope that I want to share and transmit to all," said the showman.
