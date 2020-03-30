Coronavirus: another 812 deaths but new infections slow

Rome, March 30 - Italy registered 812 coronavirus deaths on Monday but the data presented by the civil protection department also seemed to back the impression that the spread of COVID-19 here is slowing. It said 75,528 people in Italy are infected with the coronavirus, 1,648 more than yesterday. Sunday's rise had been more than double that, 3,815. Up to now 11,591 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 812, compared to Sunday's daily rise of 756. Civil Protection chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Monday "today we register 1,590 recovered, the highest (daily) figure since the start of the coronavirus emergency". He said the total who had been cured was now up to 14,620. Italy on Monday passed the 100,000 mark for the total number of people to have been infected with the coronavirus. Including the deceased and those who have recovered, the number is now 101,739, 40 days after the discovery of 'patient one' at Codogno in Lombardy.