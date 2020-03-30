Lunedì 30 Marzo 2020 | 19:36

Rome
Coronavirus: another 812 deaths but new infections slow

Turin

Bergamo
Coronavirus: 170 coffins to be moved from Bergamo (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 63 (2)

Rome
'Bravo Rama, Italy should play like a team' says Sacchi (2)

Rome
Intervene urgently Di Maio tells trade G20 (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: 6,600 cited for breaching lockdown Sunday

Rome
Coronavirus: Testing of 5 Italian vaccines starts (2)

Turin
Coronavirus: Stay home, help health staff - Ronaldo (2)

New York
3% EU GDP drop every month without non-essentia services-IMF (2)

Rome

Serie c
Bari calcio, il portiere Marfella «La quarantena tra allenamenti e play, state a casa»

BariL'iniziativa
Coldiretti Puglia, contro la povertà post Covid 19 arriva la «spesa del contadino»

BrindisiIl virus
Coronavirus, pronto a Brindisi nuovo laboratorio analisi tamponi

PotenzaLieto fine
Potenza, trovata anziana che si era allontana da casa di riposo

Homeemergenza coronavirus
Soleto, focolaio contagio in casa di riposo: altri 2 anziani morti

TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, a spasso dopo un tentato furto: nei guai un 30enne

Materaspeculazione
Emergenza Coronavirus, a Matera sindacati denunciano aumento prezzo beni di prima necessità

Foggiala decisione
Sequestro conti Tirrenia, stop collegamenti con le Tremiti

Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, Ordine avvocati: «Pieno sostegno al mondo della Sanità»

Lecce, cerca di evitare i controlli della polizia: ciclista si getta in mare con la bici

Ospedali, boom di assenze in corsia: al Policlinico Bari 298 certificati malattia in un giorno

Bari, fermato sul lungomare: «Sto facendo le pelose». Decaro sui social: «Vi sembra normale?»

Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus, a Modugno fruttivendolo lascia merce in strada: «Prendetela è gratis»

Rome

Rise of 1,590 people recovered, highest since start of pandemic

Rome, March 30 - Italy registered 812 coronavirus deaths on Monday but the data presented by the civil protection department also seemed to back the impression that the spread of COVID-19 here is slowing. It said 75,528 people in Italy are infected with the coronavirus, 1,648 more than yesterday. Sunday's rise had been more than double that, 3,815. Up to now 11,591 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 812, compared to Sunday's daily rise of 756. Civil Protection chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Monday "today we register 1,590 recovered, the highest (daily) figure since the start of the coronavirus emergency". He said the total who had been cured was now up to 14,620. Italy on Monday passed the 100,000 mark for the total number of people to have been infected with the coronavirus. Including the deceased and those who have recovered, the number is now 101,739, 40 days after the discovery of 'patient one' at Codogno in Lombardy.

