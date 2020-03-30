Coronavirus: 170 coffins to be moved from Bergamo (2)

Coronavirus: another 812 deaths but new infections slow
Bergamo
30 Marzo 2020
Bergamo, March 30 - Carabinieri in Bergamo are set to move 170 coffins out of the Lombardy city, Colonel Paolo Storoni said Monday. They belong to people who died in the city and province with the coronavirus in recent days and are awaiting cremation.
