Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 63 (2)
Rome
30 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 30 - The death toll among Italian doctors with the coronavirus rose to 63 as two more doctor died Monday, the federation of doctors guild FNOMCEO said. They were Guida Riva, a doctor from Bergamo, and Valter Tarantini, a gynecologist from Forlì. Some 8,538 health workers are now infected, FNOMCEO said, up 595 on the previous day.
