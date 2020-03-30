'Bravo Rama, Italy should play like a team' says Sacchi (2)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 63 (2)
Rome
30 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 30 - Former Italy and AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi on Monday thanked Albanian Premier Edi Rama for sending aid to Italy for the coronavirus emergency and saying "Europe and your country should be like Sacchi's Milan". "Italy should play more like a team, as Rama said," said Sacchi. He said "(Rama) fielded great values, and said that we saved them". Sacchi told ANSA on the phone he had been "struck by (Rama's) humanity".
