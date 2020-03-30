Lunedì 30 Marzo 2020 | 17:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 63 (2)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 63 (2)

 
Rome
'Bravo Rama, Italy should play like a team' says Sacchi (2)

'Bravo Rama, Italy should play like a team' says Sacchi (2)

 
Rome
Intervene urgently Di Maio tells trade G20 (2)

Intervene urgently Di Maio tells trade G20 (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 6,600 cited for breaching lockdown Sunday

Coronavirus: 6,600 cited for breaching lockdown Sunday

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Testing of 5 Italian vaccines starts (2)

Coronavirus: Testing of 5 Italian vaccines starts (2)

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Stay home, help health staff - Ronaldo (2)

Coronavirus: Stay home, help health staff - Ronaldo (2)

 
New York
3% EU GDP drop every month without non-essentia services-IMF (2)

3% EU GDP drop every month without non-essentia services-IMF (2)

 
Rome

Coronavirus: 'Wolf Hall' e-book free

 
Rome

Coronavirus: Joan Baez sings for Italy

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Many scared people don't react - pope

Coronavirus: Many scared people don't react - pope

 
Milan
Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Il Bari aspetta un nuovo start: al via una settimana cruciale

Il Bari aspetta un nuovo start: al via una settimana cruciale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLieto fine
Potenza, trovata anziana che si era allontana da casa di riposo

Potenza, trovata anziana che si era allontana da casa di riposo

 
Puglia con le stelletteEMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS
Brindisi, controllo del territoriomobilitati i militari del San Marco

Brindisi, controllo del territorio: mobilitati i militari del San Marco

 
Homeemergenza coronavirus
Soleto, focolaio contagio in casa di riposo: altri 2 anziani morti

Soleto, focolaio in casa di riposo: altri 2 anziani contagiati morti

 
TarantoControlli della polizia
Taranto, a spasso dopo un tentato furto: nei guai un 30enne

Taranto, a spasso dopo un tentato furto: nei guai un 30enne

 
Materaspeculazione
Emergenza Coronavirus, a Matera sindacati denunciano aumento prezzo beni di prima necessità

Emergenza Coronavirus, a Matera sindacati denunciano aumento prezzo beni di prima necessità

 
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, Emiliano invita enti e agenzie regionali a liquidare parcelle avvocati

Bari, Emiliano invita enti e agenzie regionali a liquidare parcelle avvocati

 
Foggiala decisione
Sequestro conti Tirrenia, stop collegamenti con le Tremiti

Sequestro conti Tirrenia, stop collegamenti con le Tremiti

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, Ordine avvocati: «Pieno sostegno al mondo della Sanità»

Trani, Ordine avvocati: «Pieno sostegno al mondo della Sanità»

 

i più letti

Lecce, cerca di evitare i controlli della polizia: ciclista si getta in mare con la bici

Lecce, cerca di evitare i controlli della polizia: ciclista si getta in mare con la bici

Ospedali, boom di assenze in corsia: al Policlinico Bari 298 certificati malattia in un giorno

Ospedali, boom di assenze: al Policlinico Bari 298 certificati malattia in un giorno

Bari, fermato sul lungomare: «Sto facendo le pelose». Decaro sui social: «Vi sembra normale?»

Bari, fermato sul lungomare: «Sto facendo le pelose». Decaro sui social: «Vi sembra normale?»

Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus, a Modugno fruttivendolo lascia merce in strada: «Prendetela è gratis»

Coronavirus, a Modugno fruttivendolo lascia merce in strada: «Prendetela è gratis»

Rome

Coronavirus: 6,600 cited for breaching lockdown Sunday

29 out of quarantine had broken quarantine

Coronavirus: 6,600 cited for breaching lockdown Sunday

Rome, March 30 - Italian police on Sunday cited 6,600 people for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules and found 29 people had broken quarantine. Some 58 people were cited for false statements on their self-certification documents for being out. Some 83 shop owners were cited, and 18 shops closed. Since March 11 3.2 million people have been stopped and checked, the interior ministry said, and 1.4 million shops checked.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati