Coronavirus: 6,600 cited for breaching lockdown Sunday

Rome
30 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 30 - Italian police on Sunday cited 6,600 people for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules and found 29 people had broken quarantine. Some 58 people were cited for false statements on their self-certification documents for being out. Some 83 shop owners were cited, and 18 shops closed. Since March 11 3.2 million people have been stopped and checked, the interior ministry said, and 1.4 million shops checked.
