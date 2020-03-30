Coronavirus: Stay home, help health staff - Ronaldo (2)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 63 (2)
Turin
30 Marzo 2020
Turin, March 30 - Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday urged his 209 million Instagram followers to "stay home and help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives". The Portugal great and Juve star posted a photo of his Madeira home on the sofa with his three youngest children. "Let's be grateful for what counts", he said.
