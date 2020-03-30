Coronavirus: Testing of 5 Italian vaccines starts (2)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 63 (2)
Rome
30 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 30 - Preclinical trials of five coronavirus vaccines started in Italy on Monday. They are all being carried out by the biotech firm Takis, results are expected by mid-May and human trials could start in the autumn, CEO Luigi Aurisicchio told ANSA. The vaccines are based on various regions of the protein Spike, the main weapon with which the virus attacks human respiratory cells.
