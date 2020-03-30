Coronavirus: Joan Baez sings for Italy

Rome, March 30 - Joan Baez on Sunday sang a Gianni Morandi classic to celebrate Italy's upbeat musical response to the coronavirus. Speaking in Italian, the American singer-songwriter said "I'll sing this for you" after saying that Italy had been "a source of inspiration for the world" with its balcony singalongs. She sang Un Mondo d'Amore (A World Of Love), a song by Morandi that was part of her repertoire in the 1960s.