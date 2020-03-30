Lunedì 30 Marzo 2020 | 15:54

New York
3% EU GDP drop every month without non-essentia services-IMF (2)

Rome

Coronavirus: 'Wolf Hall' e-book free

 
Coronavirus: Joan Baez sings for Italy

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Many scared people don't react - pope

Milan
Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel

Rome
Coronavirus: Rate slowing say experts (2)

Milan
Coronavirus: Autopsies halted in Milan, too risky (2)

Rome
'Hardest talks ever with EU' says Di Maio (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: 5,000 bracelets for inmates' house arrest (3)

Milan
Coronavirus: Juve cuts players' pay

Rome
Coronavirus: Doc death toll up to 61 after 11 die in 2 days (2)

Calcio
Il Bari aspetta un nuovo start: al via una settimana cruciale

Materaspeculazione
Emergenza Coronavirus, a Matera sindacati denunciano aumento prezzo beni di prima necessità

LecceLa tragedia
Lecce, donna precipita dal balcone mentre pulisce i vetri: morta sul colpo

Tarantoemergenza coronavirus
Mittal Taranto, chiesto incontro con prefetto: «Ridurre numero lavoratori»

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, Emiliano invita enti e agenzie regionali a liquidare parcelle avvocati

Foggiala decisione
Sequestro conti Tirrenia, stop collegamenti con le Tremiti

BrindisiRicettazione
Brindisi, scoperte parti di auto rubate in capannone: denunciato 38enne

PotenzaLa decisione
Truffa parchi fotovoltaici in Basilicata, confermati sequestri

Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, Ordine avvocati: «Pieno sostegno al mondo della Sanità»

Lecce, cerca di evitare i controlli della polizia: ciclista si getta in mare con la bici

Ospedali, boom di assenze in corsia: al Policlinico Bari 298 certificati malattia in un giorno

Bari, fermato sul lungomare: «Sto facendo le pelose». Decaro sui social: «Vi sembra normale?»

Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus, a Modugno fruttivendolo lascia merce in strada: «Prendetela è gratis»

Rome

US singer-songwriter croons Morandi classic

Rome, March 30 - Joan Baez on Sunday sang a Gianni Morandi classic to celebrate Italy's upbeat musical response to the coronavirus. Speaking in Italian, the American singer-songwriter said "I'll sing this for you" after saying that Italy had been "a source of inspiration for the world" with its balcony singalongs. She sang Un Mondo d'Amore (A World Of Love), a song by Morandi that was part of her repertoire in the 1960s.

