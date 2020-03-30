Coronavirus: 'Wolf Hall' e-book free

Rome, March 30 - Hilary Mantel's Italian publisher Fazi Editore is making the-ebook of her 2009 Booker Prize winner Wolf Hall available to download free from today to April 6 on its website and other principal platforms. The book is the first part of the British novelist's trilogy about Henry VIII's fixer Thomas Cromwell which has earned rave reviews worldwide. The second part, Bringing Up the Bodies (in Italian 'Anne Boleyn, A Family Question') also won the Booker Prize in 2012 and the third part, The Mirror and the Light, is currently top of the bestseller charts in the UK and America and will be published by Fazi this coming autumn. Since the start of the coronavirus lockdown Fazi has made several e-books including Wilkie Collins free to download.